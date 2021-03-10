Gravitas: The world is running out of sand

Mar 10, 2021, 12.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Did you know that sand is the most consumed commodity after water? It's now getting scarce. Climate Scientists say sand is slowly slipping away. Is the world going to run out of this resource? Watch this report by WION's Palki Sharma to find out.
