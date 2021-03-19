Gravitas: The history of India-U.S. strategic ties

Mar 19, 2021, 11.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India is that rare country in which both the Democrats and the Republicans are on the same page. But how were the contours of the India-U.S. strategic partnership drawn & how has the relationship evolved? WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.
