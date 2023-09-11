Gravitas: The biggest Gaffes from the G20 summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
The G20 Summit may be over but it's still making headlines due to some unexpected gaffes. From Rishi Sunak's odd behaviour at Rajghat to Biden calling the Saudi Crown prince 'Salam', molly gambhir takes you through the ones that stood out the most.

