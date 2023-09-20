Gravitas: Thailand fetches for tourism amid plankton bloom

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Thailand is trying to boost its tourism sector and is targeting Indian tourists, but it is currently facing a toxic plankton bloom. The plankton is killing marine life and depleting oxygen in the waters. Will tourists want to go see dead fish? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

