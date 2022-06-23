Gravitas: Social media influencers will now need to pay TDS on freebies

Published: Jun 23, 2022, 01:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Starting July, social media influencers will have to pay TDS on freebies. The rule will apply if the freebies are retained by the influencers. The 10% TDS rule will also apply to doctors. Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App