Gravitas: Sleep Streaming: Will you allow strangers to watch you sleep?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Sleep streaming is picking pace with more and more netizens allowing cameras into their bedrooms. Sleep streaming involves leaving your web camera switched on as you fall asleep. In many cases, sleep streamers allow viewers to pay to disturb their sleep by virtually triggering loud noises, alarm bells.

