Gravitas: Samsung family asked to pay up $10.8 Billion in inheritance tax

Apr 30, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Family of the late Samsung Electronics Chairman has been slapped with a $10.8 billion tax bill. The Family will also donate billions of dollars worth of art - a collection that includes masterpieces from Picasso and Monet. Why?
