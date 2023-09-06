Gravitas: Russia's New Tactic To Combat Ukrainian Drones | Is War Mother of All Invention?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Is war the mother of all invention? Russian military has recently adopted an unconventional measure. Russian strategic bombers have been covered with car tyres, presumably to protect it from Ukrainian drone attacks. Molly Gambhir gets you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos