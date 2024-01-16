Gravitas | Russia, Ukraine, to West Asia Crisis: Is this the beginning of World War III?

The crisis in West Asia is spiralling out of control. On one hand, Iran has launched 'revenge strikes' on targets in Iraqi Kurdistan and Syria. On the other hand, Yemeni Houthis have vowed to escalate their fight against Israel, and the U.S. Meanwhile, a leaked document from the German foreign ministry reveals NATO's doomsday plan in case Russia plans to escalate the Ukraine war. In light of these developments, one can't help but wonder, is the world heading towards World War 3?