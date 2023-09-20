Gravitas: Russell Brand Accused of Rape, Sexual Assaults and Abuse | What We Know So Far

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
YouTube has blocked British comedian Russell Brand from making money off its platform and BBC also pulled some of his shows from its online streaming service after he was accused of rape and sexual assault. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

