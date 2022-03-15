Gravitas: Rockets fired during WION broadcast

Mar 15, 2022, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
While reporting on Russia-Ukraine conflict, Anas Mallick's live broadcast gets interrupted by a rocket strike on Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Coincidentally, he was responding to a question on the perils of war reporting. Palki Sharma brings in more.
