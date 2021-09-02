Gravitas: Record number of children on antidepressants

Sep 02, 2021, 01:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
British doctors handed out 231,791 antidepressant prescriptions for kids aged 5 to 16. Why are so many kids suffering from mental health issues? Are antidepressants good for children? Palki Sharma tells you.
