Gravitas: Putin Praises PM Modi, Urges Russians to 'Learn from India..'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
Vladimir Putin showers praise on PM Modi's 'Make-in-India' initiative and tells Russian officials to choose domestic cars over foreign brands. The Russian President also endorsed the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor. The 'golden bridge', an ambitious trade route unveiled during India's G20 summit is being seen as a counter to China's BRI.

