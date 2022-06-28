Gravitas: Prince Charles 'took suitcase full of cash from Qatar'

Published: Jun 28, 2022, 01:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Reports say Prince Charles took suitcase full of cash from Qatar. The money was allegedly deposited to one of his charitable funds. The nature of the donation has now started a controversy. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you all about it.
Read in App