Gravitas: Prime Minister Modi wishes Dalai Lama: The Message for China

Jul 07, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
For the first time in years, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly greeted The Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday. With China stepping up its troop deployments, is India ready to finally play the Tibet card?
