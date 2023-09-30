Gravitas Plus: Khalistani secret sponsor revealed: How Pak spy agency influences anti-India agenda

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Five decades ago, Pakistan's Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made a chilling vow. In this episode, we uncover the unsettling truth behind his ominous words. We delve deep into the history of the so-called Khalistani movement and reveal the sinister connection between the secessionist forces and Pakistan's notorious ISI.

