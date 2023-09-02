Gravitas Plus: Explained: One Nation, One Election policy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Does India need the One Nation, One Election policy? It was the norm until 1967 but since then the concept has remained a dead letter. Is it time to bring it back? Here's what Molly Gambhir has to say on #GravitasPlus.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos