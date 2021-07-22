Gravitas: Pegasus Saga: Did the Media jump the gun?

Jul 22, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Did Media networks jump the gun on the #PegasusProject? Heads of state have been targeted. Only 37/50,000 phones have proven to be 'compromised'. Amnesty says the rest are 'numbers of interest'. The background of the agencies adds to the doubts.
