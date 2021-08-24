Gravitas: Panjshir Valley: Only province to not have fallen to the Taliban

Aug 24, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Panjshir Valley has become Afghanistan's bastion of resistance. It is the only province to not have fallen to the Taliban. The terror group has surrounded the valley. An Anti-Taliban force is training to fight. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
