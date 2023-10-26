Gravitas: Palestinian Sympathy Grows Amid Israeli Bombardment | The Human Cost of War in Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
After 18 days since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the narrative appears to be shifting towards the suffering of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip. With rising casualties, challenges in delivering aid, and the United Nations Chief condemning violations of international law in Gaza, sympathy for Israel seems to be diminishing. Here's a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos