Gravitas: Pak's Ambitions Face Setback, China Won't Expand Investments | Beijing's Betrayal Explained

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Pakistan's CPEC ambitions face a setback as its all-weather ally China has refused to inject fresh investments. Despite repeated requests from Islamabad, Beijing is reportedly holding back amid the country's deteriorating security situation and persistent political instability. Watch this video for more details.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos