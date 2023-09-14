Gravitas: Pakistan's ties with every neighbour are falling apart

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Can Pakistan ever live at peace? Islamabad's ties with every neighbouring country are falling apart. From Afghanistan to Iran to UAE, every neighbouring nation is distancing itself from Islamabad. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

