Gravitas: Pakistani minister's fake claims about WION

Oct 16, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has accused WION of creating 175 videos of the assault case at Minar-e-Pakistan. Palki Sharma tells you why the minister's numbers and his priorities are wrong.
