Gravitas: One-year-old dies due to fentanyl exposure in a children's nursery

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
A one-year-old child died due to Fentanyl exposure in New York City, and three more children have been hospitalised. The police also found loads of Fentanyl under a trapdoor in the nursery. Is that a nursery or a drug peddler's warehouse? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

