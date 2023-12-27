videos
Gravitas: On Camera: Jaipur man runs over woman, friend after a spat
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 27, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
A woman in Jaipur was killed and her friend was injured after a man ran over the two with his SUV, following an argument. The murder has been caught on camera.
