Gravitas: NRI woman dies by suicide due to custody battle over children

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
An NRI woman from Bengaluru has died by suicide over a custody battle with Australian authorities. Such repeated cases raise many questions: Are rich G-20 nations targeting Indian newcomers? Is this cultural prejudice? Molly Gambhir tells you more

