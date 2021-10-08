Gravitas: No mandatory quarantine for Indians travelling to UK

Oct 08, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The United Kingdom has come off its high horse. It has relaxed travel rules for Indians after India made a tit-for-tat move. From October 11, fully vaccinated Indians travelling to the UK Won't have to quarantine. Palki Sharma tells you more.
