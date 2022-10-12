Gravitas: New study pushes for legal rights for animals, trees and rivers

Published: Oct 12, 2022, 09:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Law Society of England and Wales along with Jigsaw Foresight proposed in a new report that legal rights be bestowed to plants, animals, and non-living entities like rivers for meaningful coexistence in the planet. Molly Gambhir gets you more.
