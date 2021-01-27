Gravitas | Navalny Arrest: Putin calls protest illegal, new marches planned for Sunday

Jan 27, 2021, 12.35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken out. He termed Saturday's protests illegal and denied Navalny's allegation that he owns a $1.3 billion palace. But, the protesters are planning another march on Sunday. WION's Molly Gambhir tells you more.
