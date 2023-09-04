Gravitas: N. Valarmathi, the voice of ISRO's countdowns passes away

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
The powerful voice behind ISRO's rocket launches has now passed away. N. Valarmathi was a member of the Range Operations Programme Office. How did she become the voice of ISRO's launches? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos