Gravitas: Multi-billion dollar Suez jam eases

Mar 30, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After 7 days of tugging and dredging, the massive 'Ever Given' container was refloated and shifted outside the canal. Is dependence on a single shipping route coming back to haunt the world economy? Are today's ships too big to sail?
Read in App