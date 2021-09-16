Gravitas: More than 1,400 dolphins killed in a record-breaking slaughter in Faroe Islands

Sep 16, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
More than 1,400 dolphins were killed in a record-breaking slaughter in the Faroe Islands. The shocking slaughter has led to outrage among locals. Palki Sharma tells you more.
