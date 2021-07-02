Gravitas: More mass graves found in Canada

Jul 02, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Another mass grave of kids has been unearthed in Canada. By now, more than 1000 unmarked graves have been discovered. The findings have led to an angry backlash against the Trudeau government and the Catholic Church. Churches are being set on fire.
