Gravitas: Meet the 'first avenger': 6-year-old puts his life in danger to save his sister

Jul 18, 2020, 12.55 AM(IST)
Not all superheroes wear a cape. Meet 6-year-old Bridger. He fought a charging dog to save his little sister. WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you how the Avengers honored this real life hero.