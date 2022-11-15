Gravitas: Meet the 11-year-old boy with IQ higher than Einstein

Published: Nov 15, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
An 11-year-old UK boy has outperformed Albert Einstein in IQ test. Yusuf Shah got 162 in a Mensa test; Einstein's IQ was estimated to be around 160.
