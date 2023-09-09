Gravitas: Maldives' Presidential Elections, A Deciding Factor For Maldives-India Relations

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Maldives' Presidential elections are going to be a deciding factor for Maldives-India relations. India is a big contributor to Maldives' economy, but other opposition parties support China. What will be the result of Maldives' elections?

