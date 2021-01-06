Gravitas: Major changes are coming to Whatsapp

Jan 06, 2021, 11.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Facebook wants to open a marketplace on Whatsapp. The company plans to allow businesses to list their products for customers to buy. WION's Palki tells you more about Facebook's push to turn Whatsapp into a money-making juggernaut
Read in App