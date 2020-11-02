Gravitas: Macron's message to anti-France protesters

Nov 02, 2020, 11.55 PM(IST)
Follow Us
As France observed 'National Homage Day' for victims of terror, Emmanuel Macron had a message for protesters worldwide: 'I understand the outrage, but I will never accept violence over cartoons.' Palki Sharma Upadhyay gets you the story.
Read in App