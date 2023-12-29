LIVE TV

Gravitas | L'Oréal heiress amasses $100 Billion fortune

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
L'Oréal heir Francoise Bettencourt Meyers has become the first woman in the world with a net worth of $100 billion. How did she do this? Molly Gambhir reports.

