Gravitas | L'Oréal heiress amasses $100 Billion fortune
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 29, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
L'Oréal heir Francoise Bettencourt Meyers has become the first woman in the world with a net worth of $100 billion. How did she do this? Molly Gambhir reports.
