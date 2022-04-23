Gravitas: Let JOMO replace your FOMO

Published: Apr 23, 2022, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Do you know what's FOMO? It is the Fear Of Missing Out- the anxiety you feel when you think others are having more fun. FOMO is often driven by social media. It's time to keep your phone aside, and embrace JOMO- the Joy Of Missing Out.
Read in App