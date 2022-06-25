Gravitas: Kashmir to host G20 meetings in 2023

Published: Jun 25, 2022, 01:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Jammu & Kashmir is set to host a number of G20 meetings in 2023. The Indian government has tasked a special committee with preparing J&K for the summit. How will this summit help the valley residents? Palki Sharma tells you.
