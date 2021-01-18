Gravitas: Joe Biden's plans for the first 10 days in office

Jan 18, 2021, 11.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Joe Biden will enter the White House with a long to-do list. In the first 10 days, the President-elect plans to reverse several controversial decisions of Donald Trump. WION's Palki Sharma tells you what's on Biden's agenda.
