Gravitas: Israeli scientists extend life of Mice by 23%, say method may work on humans

Jun 02, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Scientists in Israel claim they have managed to extend the life of mice by 23%. They now hope to replicate their study within humans. If it's successful, this could extend the average human life expectancy to 120 years.
