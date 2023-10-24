Gravitas: Israel-Palestine war | Israel asks Gazans to leak information on Hamas hostages

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 24, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Israel is offering cash, safety to Gazans in exchange of information on the hostages. IDF has dropped leaflets into Gaza asking residents to contact the Israeli military through secured channels. Priyanka Sharma brings you the latest.

