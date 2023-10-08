Gravitas: Israel Caught Off Guard: How Hamas' Surprise Attack Exposed Intelligence Failure

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
How did Israel fail to stop a major attack from Gaza? Over 5,000 rockets were fired by Hamas, but why did Israel's Iron Dome, arguably the best air defence system in the world, get overwhelmed? Who was responsible for the unthinkable security and intel lapse?

