Gravitas | Israel at War: Chinese, American, British, Mexican citizens taken hostage

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
At least 100 people have been taken hostage by Hamas. This includes citizens of China, the U.S, the U.K and Mexico. The hostages have been scattered across numerous locations in Gaza. What is Hamas' plan? What will it do with the hostages?

