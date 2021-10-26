Gravitas: Is COP26 failing before it began?

Oct 26, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
COP26 Glasgow failing before it could begin? The leaders of China, Russia & Brazil are giving it a miss. Doubts are being cast on the event's relevance. UK PM Boris Johnson fears the conference might 'go wrong'. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
