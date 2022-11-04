Gravitas: Iran's Supreme Leader seeks "revenge" from the US

Published: Nov 04, 2022, 01:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said Tehran continues to plan a response to the killing the of a top general in 2020 by the US. This comes after Saudi Arabia told US authorities that Iran may attack the kingdom.
