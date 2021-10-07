Gravitas: Iran's bizarre laws for women

Oct 07, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Have you heard about Iran's new censorship guidelines? They prohibit broadcasters from showing women doing these things - Having Pizzas - Eating Sandwiches - Drinking 'Red beverages' Palki Sharma gets you a report on the outdated guidelines.
