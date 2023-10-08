Gravitas: Iran-Backed Hezbollah Joins Hamas in Fight Against Israel | What's At Stake

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group has backed Hamas in its fight against Israel. The group also fired large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles at Israeli positions. So why is the group supporting Hamas and why has their presence raised concerns of escalation?

